More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Gophers safety Winfield on his game-saving interception at Fresno State
Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke with reporters on Tuesday at the University of Minnesota Athletes Village
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63; clouds grow with storms possible before dawn
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high around 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
St. Paul community leaders speak out against gun violence
Three people were fatally shot in St. Paul within a matter of hours Monday and Tuesday, including a good Samaritan who was helping victims of a multivehicle crash.
Vikings
Alexander Mattison pleased with first game
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison didn't expect to carry the ball nine times against Atlanta in his first full NFL game, but was glad he got the opportunity.