Vikings
Cousins welcomes a culture of high standards
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he's gaining more confidence in his offense as he has progressed since last season in building a rapport with them.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63; clear with warmer weather ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Laile Vang, killed in home invasion, is seen in YouTube videos
Laile Vang, who was killed Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Lake Hallie, Wis., published several videos to YouTube in 2014, including greetings to a pen pal and lessons in the Hmong language.
Vikings
Thielen says high expectations usually don't lead to success
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believes that the best way to improve on an individual level is to work on things that are uncomfortable.
Video
Sheriff: Wis. murders could be emulation of Closs family
A motive remains unclear, but investigators believe Ritchie German Jr., may have been trying to kidnap woman.