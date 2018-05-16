More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Lindsay Whalen's first recruit Sara Scalia talks Gophers
Stillwater junior guard and U recruit Sara Scalia talks about new Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen
Local
Brainerd bog menaces camp beach
Volunteers attempted by land and lake to remove a large bog that terrorized north Long Lake last fall and grounded on the beach at Legionville, preventing the beach from being used for boating and swimming.
Twins
Lynn: Undone by long at-bats, not enough strikes
Twins righthander Lance Lynn says his lack of command doomed another start, as he lasted only 3 innings Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Local
Hundreds honor fallen officers at Capitol
Family, friends and hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state marked Law Enforcement Memorial Day at the Minnesota Capitol.
Politics
Trump rails against Calif. for sanctuary policies
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its sanctuary policies in his latest push to resist the "resistance" to his presidency.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.