Local
Meet the newest resident at the governor's residence: Scout the dog
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fulfilled a promise to his son, Gus, that if he won the gubernatorial race, the family would get a dog.
Vikings
Cook expects unexpected against Atlanta
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is anticipating a fast defense against Atlanta, but is excited for some of the explosive plays he knows will be used by Minnesota's offense.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 62 with partly cloudy skies
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Rudolph: 'We feel like we're really close'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is out to prove something this year, and says the culture of the Vikings locker room was one of the reasons why he stayed in Minnesota.
Vikings
Vikings' Thielen says first-game excitement is building in locker room
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is ready to start the season and says the offense is ready to put the new system on display against Atlanta.