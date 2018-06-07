More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Teen's hot dog stand serves up food, inspiration with Minneapolis inspectors' blessing
The pop-up Mr. Faulkner's Old Fashioned Hot Dogs goes far beyond the traditional neighborhood kid's lemonade stand. It's a business with a permit from the city of Minneapolis.
Politics
Trump: Never a president 'as tough on Russia'
President Donald Trump speaks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting Wednesday with his Cabinet.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and pleasant
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Out of hospital, Thai boys meet with media
The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a cave in northern Thailand left the hospital where they had been recuperating and appeared at a news conference Wednesday, looking healthy as they answered questions from journalists from around the world.
Politics
Trump goes back on Russian interference comment
President Donald Trump sought to clarify his comments about Russia during a meeting with members of Congress at the White House on Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.