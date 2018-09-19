More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Access Vikings: New kicker, wide receiver and a familiar face
The Vikings roster this week will look different with a new kicker, new wide receiver, and the return of Tom Johnson at defensive tackle.
Vikings
Dan Bailey chose Vikings for team's must-win attitude
New kicker Dan Bailey was impressed by the Vikings' aspirations.
Vikings
Zimmer happy with roster moves
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is happy with roster moves
Vikings
Cousins: NFL stands for 'Not For Long'
Kirk Cousins says the Vikings are striving for a well balanced scoring offense.
Twins
Gonsalves finally has his first career victory
Twins rookie lefthander threw six one-hit innings on Wednesday to help the Twins sweep the Tigers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.