More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 62; mainly clear and cooler
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 81
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, becoming mostly sunny, high 81
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Schoop: All 13 hitters can do damage
Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who doubled twice and homered Friday, says it's fun to bat in Twins' lineup because all 13 hitters on the roster are dangerous hitters.
Golf
Troy Merritt shoots 64 in Round 2 of 3M Open
Spring Lake Park graduate Troy Merritt talks about his Friday at the 3M Open in Blaine.