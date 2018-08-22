More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Gibson: I despise walks and homers
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says "I despise walks and home runs most," after walking four White Sox and allowing a career-high three home runs in Wednesday's 7-3 loss in Chicago.
Vikings
Access Vikings: 'Dress rehearsal is going to have some actors missing'
Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze this week's practices and what the signing of safety George Iloka will do for the team. As they prepare for Seattle, the Vikings will still most likely be missing key players come Friday.
Vikings
Cousins says team 'can't use injuries as an excuse' as they prepare for Seattle
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked today about how the team wants to create flow against Seattle on Friday and that they're not going to let injuries hold them back.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 61; clear and comfortable
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Iloka: 'I'm where I'm wanted, I'm where I want to be'
In a quick turn of events, the Minnesota Vikings signed safety George Iloka just days after he was released from Cincinnati. He says he's ready to do whatever is required of him and anticipates contributing to a playoff run, while head coach Mike Zimmer insists this wasn't a move to replace anyone specifically.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.