Vikings
Cousins concerned about Bradbury's sweating
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has reservations about the amount of sweat rookie center Garrett Bradbury produces while playing and how it may affect his ability to grip the ball, but Bradbury claims it won't be a problem during games.
Vikings
Access Vikings: First look at new offense
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say Friday's preseason game against the Saints will give the first real look at the offense, though it will be short, and they expect to see a lot of former Viking Teddy Bridgewater in the game.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 60; a few clouds with another pleasant day ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Video shows man robbing Lakeville bank
A man who didn't conceal his appearance held up a Lakeville bank in December, but police have yet to catch him.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'If we're not getting better, we're getting worse'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is looking for efficiency from his offense in the first preseason game against the Saints, though he didn't say how much play time they will get.