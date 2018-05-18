More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Giant Minneapolis pillow fight set to smash world record
The attempt for the pillow fight record was part of Pulse Twin Cities– a celebration of faith and community for thousands of young evangelical Christians at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 59; cloud cover grows ahead of weekend cooldown
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers softball talks NCAA tournament
Gophers softball talks about Friday's NCAA tournament regional vs. Texas in Seattle
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Sheriff: Up to 10 deaths in school shooting
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. \
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.