More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Snowplow drivers trained in dryland rodeo
More than 50 snowplow drivers trained in an empty parking lot near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Drivers will help maintain roads for St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey and Hennepin counties.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 58 with plenty of clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Adam Thielen always improving his blocking
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says with the run game being called upon more, his role doesn't change as he sees both blocking and receiving as important parts of the game.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph says there's talent 'across the board' with Chicago
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes the run-first mentality of Minnesota's offense is shaping up to be the identity of the team this year.
Vikings
C.J.Ham says Vikings will try to establish 'dominance'
The Vikings have a lot of offensive weapons, and fullback C.J. Ham says trying to use them all is a good kind of problem.