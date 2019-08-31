More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Garver's second homer of the night is the record breaker
The Twins lost 10-7 on Saturday, but they set a major league record with 268 home runs
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 58; cloudy night before a beautiful Sunday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy and cool, high of 69
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
What? A llama costume contest at the State Fair?
Every year youngsters and their furry companions descend on the Minnesota State Fair for the 4-H Llama Project costume contest.
Politics
Rep. Omar hosts members of the Congressional Black Caucus in Minneapolis
Rep Ilhan Omar and members of the Congressional Black Caucus held a discussion on the "opportunity gap and early childhood education" in Minneapolis.