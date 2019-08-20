More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Boone says good energy influences players
After having a good showing against Seattle, Vikings running back Mike Boone knows he needs to perform well on special teams in order to earn a roster spot.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Linval Joseph back practicing
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say that defensive tackle Linval Joseph is on track to be in the line up for the first week of the regular season. With Joseph and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen both off of the injury list, the major players on the defensive line are now back together.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'Guys have been solid in their protection'
As the deadline approaches for making cuts to finalize the roster, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he's looking for consistency from his players.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 58 and clearing after morning storm
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Clouds clearing out after storms; high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast