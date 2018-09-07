More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Access Vikings: Game one of the regular season is finally here
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give the breakdown on who will be playing against San Francisco and who is out with injuries as the Vikings home opener approaches. The 49ers will prove to be a tough opponent with a talented defense that is sure to test quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offensive line.
Local
University of Minnesota student: 'I think Nike is awesome for doing this'
Students from the University of Minnesota react to the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad and the controversy over it.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 55 and clear; mostly sunny Saturday ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Murray: 'This is the NFL and you're playing against the best of the best'
Vikings running back Latavius Murray talked to media about the talent on San Francisco's roster, his confidence level after coming back from injury last year, and the desire to win a championship.
Vikings
Jones says he sees coming the Vikings as his opportunity
New Vikings center Brett Jones says he's had to adjust quickly to the way the team plays after being brought in from the Giants. He will be starting against San Francisco with the Vikings being cautious with center Pat Elflein after he was recently taken off of the physically unable to perform list.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.