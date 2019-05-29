More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tornado rips apart homes in Kansas City suburbs
A vicious storm tore through the Kansas City area, spawning tornadoes that downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and injured at least a dozen people in the latest barrage of severe weather that saw tornado warnings as far east as New York City.
Politics
Mueller: Russia probe did not exonerate Trump
Special counsel Robert Mueller says charging a president with a crime was "not an option" his team could consider in the Russia investigation.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 72
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers depart for Women's College World Series
The Gophers softball team hosted a sendoff on campus prior to heading to Oklahoma City for the Women's Collge World Series
Video
Morning forecast: Patchy clouds, high around 70
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast