More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 52 with spotty storms possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Castro: Knee's been sore for 2 weeks
Twins catcher Jason Castro says he tried to play through a minor knee injury, but it's sore enough to put him on disabled list.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Berrios: 1-2-3 sixth inning felt good
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says he wasn't satisfied with his performance on Friday, but it ended with a string sixth inning, which helped.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.