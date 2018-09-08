More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 52 with some clouds; pleasant Sunday
Morning forecast: Sunny and cool; high 73
Access Vikings: Game one of the regular season is finally here
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give the breakdown on who will be playing against San Francisco and who is out with injuries as the Vikings home opener approaches. The 49ers will prove to be a tough opponent with a talented defense that is sure to test quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offensive line.
University of Minnesota student: 'I think Nike is awesome for doing this'
Students from the University of Minnesota react to the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad and the controversy over it.
Evening forecast: Low of 55 and clear; mostly sunny Saturday ahead
