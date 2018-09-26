More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Prince
University of Minnesota confers honorary degree to Prince
In a ceremony Wednesday night University of Minnesota regent Darrin Rosha and president Eric Kaler presented an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson.
Gophers
Inside look at Gophers men's hoops practice
Sights and sounds from the opening Gophers men's basketball practice for 2018-19 at Athletes Village.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 52; more clouds roll in
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Walking a tight rope high above Lake Superior not for slackers
Slacklining resembles tightrope walking, except that instead of walking on a rigid, tensioned high wire, you're trying to balance on a length of flat nylon webbing an inch or two wide. And that webbing has stretch and bounce.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny; high near 60
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
