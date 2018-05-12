More from Star Tribune
Radioman Second Class Quentin J. Gifford returns home
Quentin Gifford of Mankato was 22 when he died on the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941. 76 years later, he returned home.
Evening forecast: Low of 50 with clouds; better day Sunday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 63
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 63
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Top in-state recruits talk Gophers offers
Gophers recruiting targets Dawson Garcia, Zeke Nnaji, Tyrell Terry, Tyler Wahl and Ben Carlson talk with D1 Minnesota AAU program
