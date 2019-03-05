More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 5; partly cloud and frigid
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
New curtains block sunlight at U.S. Bank Stadium for Final Four
The fabric panels will be removed after the 2019 NCAA Final Four, but can be reinstalled for future events.
Video
Forecast: A few flakes with a high around 16
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
80 arrests at Sacramento police shooting protest
A protest over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police has ended with at least 80 arrests, police said. Among those detained were clergy and a reporter.
Sports
Trump honors NDSU football champs with fast food
President Donald Trump celebrated the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House Monday with a lunch that includes Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.