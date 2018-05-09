More from Star Tribune
Local
Bicyclist fatally struck by St. Paul school bus
The accident occurred at the intersection of Snelling and Summit avenues next to Macalester College just after 2 p.m.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 49; clouds break after spotty showers
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Lynx
Dual roles mean Reeve will keep an eye on Whalen
Lindsay Whalen's dual role as a WNBA player and the new Gophers coach is closely monitored by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Showers, high of 65
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Iranian lawmakers burn paper U.S. flag
Iranian lawmakers burned a US flag at the nation's parliament on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's nuclear deal pullout, shouting, "Death to America!"
