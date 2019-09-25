More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Treadwell: 'It's just part of the business'
After being cut at the end of the preseason, Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has returned to Minnesota and sees the opportunity as a fresh start.
Variety
Minnesota racing team channels its inner MacGyver
They'll be competing in the 24 Hours of LeMons, a lighthearted take on the legendary endurance race 24 Hours of Le Mans in Brainerd.
Twins
Falvey: Surgery was best option for Dyson
Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey says the torn ligaments in Sam Dyson's shoulder left no choice but surgery, even though it means he probably won't pitch in 2020.
Vikings
Cousins: 'This is big boy football'
Heading into an important division game against Chicago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins anticipates a tough environment at Soldier Field and a tough defense led by Khalil Mack.
Evening forecast: Low of 49 and mainly clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast