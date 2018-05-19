More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 47; periods of sunshine Sunday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Harry and Meghan kiss before a carriage ride
The royal newlyweds took a short trip through Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage, to the delight of thousands of well-wishers.
World
U.S. bishop gives rousing sermon at royal wedding
The leader of the Episcopal Church has quoted civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the "redemptive power of love" as he blessed the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Video
Afternoon weather: Mostly cloudy, high 65
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
The royal couple smile with joy at the altar
Harry and Meghan were pronounced husband and wife after marrying in a fairytale ceremony in St George's Chapel.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.