Vikings
Somber locker room: Vikings players talk about Griffen, playing Rams
In a quiet locker room, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and safety Anthony Harris spoke about their concern for Everson Griffen and the importance of a win in week four.
Vikings
Cousins: 'A lot of people in this locker room are going through things'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked in the locker room about the situation with Everson Griffen and how the team can support him, as well as his personal relationship with him.
Vikings
Zimmer on Griffen: 'I just hope for the best for him'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer discussed defensive end Everson Griffen's status and what the team is doing to support him. Griffen caused disturbances on Saturday at Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis and near his home in Minnetrista.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 46; rain ends and a little clearing amid clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
$210M St. Paul Archdiocese bankruptcy settlement approved
Nearly four years after the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a settlement plan that includes $210 million for more than 400 victims of clergy sex abuse.
