Evening forecast: Low of 45; mostly cloudy with a passing shower late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy with showers; high 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Sun early, showers later; high 64
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Odorizzi: Streaks like this are a group effort
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says the Twins' stretch of strong starting pitching, like his seven-inning, one-hit effort on Friday, is a result of pitchers, catchers and fielders all working together.
Conversion therapy ban opens rift in GOP, Gazelka family
Senate GOP Majority Leader Paul Gazelka opposes a proposed ban on "conversion therapy" that attempts to change the sexual orientation of children. His adult child, Genna, who identifies as bi-gender, supports the ban.