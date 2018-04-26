More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Rodney: Left the pitch to Sanchez too high
Twins closer Fernando Rodney says he left a fastball too high to Gary Sanchez, and his quick hands were able to drive it out for a walk off home run Thursday.
Local
Boaters break up giant ice chunk to protect dock
People in a boat work to break up a large piece of ice into smaller chunks, preventing it from smashing into the docks at Tonka Bay Marina on Lake Minnetonka.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 42, mainly clear; sunny Friday ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Democrats battle Pruitt over ethics, EPA policy
Lawmakers assailed Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt on Thursday for the ethics and spending scandals that have prompted bipartisan calls for his ouster. .
Local
Explosion rocks Superior oil refinery
An explosion rocked a large refinery in Wisconsin Thursday, injuring several people, a fire official said.
