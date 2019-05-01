More from Star Tribune
Twins
Schoop puts the Twins on the board with long home run.
The second baseman said that the home run was one of the longest he has hit in his career.
Twins
Perez dominates Astros for fourth win
The lefthander went eight strong innings on Wednesday as the Twins beat Houston for the second time this week.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 42; clouds with a passing shower possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
AG Barr is grilled about Mueller report
Barr said that Mueller had assured him that the information in Barr's letter of conclusions was not inaccurate but he simply wanted more information out.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high around 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast