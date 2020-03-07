More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' Zuhlsdorf on his early goal in a 2-1 win against Notre Dame
Ryan Zuhlsdorf spoke Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci
Wild
Defensive mistakes down Wild in lopsided loss to Kings
Interim coach Dean Evason recaps the 7-3 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 42; clear night and even warmer Sunday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 56, plenty of sun, mild and breezy; even warmer tomorrow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Ride along as Minnesotan attempts rocket-sled speed record
Kurt Anderson of Orono, Minnesota has long had a dream of breaking the world speed record of the fastest rocket-powered vehicle to cross a frozen surface. The 60-year-old took to Manawa, Wisconsin's Frozen Bear Lake as part of the town's annual "Snodeo" on February 16, 2020 to try and surpass the current record of 247 mph, which has stood since 1981.