More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 40; mostly clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Activists demand Mike Freeman's resignation after Noor verdict
Friends and family of people killed by police in Minnesota said the murder conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Mohamed Noor for shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond highlighted the racial bias of the justice system.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy; a bit warmer
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Democrats blast Barr after he skips House hearing
The House Judiciary Committee held a brief hearing Thursday morning that wasn't really a hearing, with lawmakers facing an empty chair after Attorney General William Barr informed the panel he wouldn't show up for the session on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.
Politics
Barr: Mueller's letter over Russia probe 'snitty'
"Snitty." That's the way Attorney General William Barr described a letter from special counsel Robert Mueller expressing concerns about his portrayal of the Russia probe.