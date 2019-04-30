More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 39; cloudy with a touch of rain
Venezuela's Guaido takes to streets in uprising
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets with activist Leopoldo Lopez and a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
Afternoon forecast: Occasional showers; high of 47
Director John Singleton dies at age 51
Director John Singleton, who made one of Hollywood's most memorable debuts with the Oscar-nominated "Boyz N the Hood" and continued over the following decades to probe the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, has died.
Morning forecast: Occasional showers with a high of 47
