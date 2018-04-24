More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Spielman on the draft: It's fun 'because it's so unpredictable'
Vikings GM Rick Spielman breaks down his process for trying to draft the best players he can in the draft.
Vikings
Access Vikings: First look at Cousins with his new team
New Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and other players worked out Tuesday at the Vikings' new Eagan headquarters.
Local
Firefighter catches baby thrown from balcony in North St. Paul fire
The baby's father tossed the child to a waiting firefighter from a second-floor balcony as smoke surrounded the pair.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 38; clear night cools things off
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Gun legislation inaction protest: Local lawmaker stages 24-hour sit-in
A Democratic lawmaker is holding a 24-hour sit-in on the Minnesota House floor to protest the lack of action on gun legislation this year. Rep. Erin Maye Quade began the protest Tuesday morning.
