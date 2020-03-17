More from Star Tribune
Mall of America temporarily closing as Minnesota fights COVID-19
The Mall of America announced it would close at 5 p.m. Tuesday through at least March 31.
Evening forecast: Low of 37, with spotty rain or snow possible late
Stadium Bar & Grill manager: 'I'm very worried about the hourly employees'
Dine-in restaurants in Minnesota are being temporarily shut down along with bars, theaters, museums and other gathering places under an order by Gov. Tim Walz designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Afternoon forecast: 45, sunny; rain Wednesday morning
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 45
