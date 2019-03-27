More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
At hearing Wednesday, guilty pleas from man who kidnapped Jayme Closs
The 21-year-old Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs pleaded guilty Wednesday to abducting the teenage girl and fatally shooting her parents.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 37; cloudy and breezy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Soaring into the 60s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: In the 60's for first time in 5 months
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Southwest 737 Max makes emergency landing in Fla.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max made a safe emergency landing Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, after experiencing an engine problem, the Federal Aviation Administration said.