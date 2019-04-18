More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Harper continues to put up scoreless innings for Twins
The Twins righthander threw three scoreless innings on Thursday and has not given up an earned run this season
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 36 with clearing skies and warm-up ahead
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Lynx
Lynx announce Whalen's jersey retirement
The Minnesota Lynx will retire Lindsay Whalen's #13 jersey. Whalen helped the team win 4 WNBA championship titles in her 9 years on the roster.
Politics
Trump's reaction: 'I am having a good day too'
President Donald Trump Thursday reacted to the release of the redacted report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller by saying he's "having a good day."
Video
Afternoon forecast: Spotty showers possible, high 53
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast