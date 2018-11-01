More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 36; mostly cloudy with a few showers possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wolves
Timberwolves unveil Prince tribute uniforms at Paisley Park
The Wolves will wear the Prince uniforms eight times this year, including five times at home, and they go on sale to the public next week.
Vikings
Murray: 'Every week, you can't look at the stats'
Vikings running back Latavius Murray knows that Detroit will pose a challenge to the run game, but also knows the numbers can be skewed and preparation is key to get a win.
Vikings
Friendly competition, respect among Vikings receivers
Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, and tight end Kyle Rudolph, gave insight into their respect for one another, their work ethic, and the friendly competition of pushing each other to get better.
Vikings
Everson Griffen: 'I expect more out of myself'
Everson Griffen says that he's received a warm welcome from the Vikings organization since his return after treatment for mental health issues.
