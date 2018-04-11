More from Star Tribune
Local
Warm temps and turf field allow high school baseball to begin
Temps near 50 and a turf field allowed Minnetonka High School to host Chanhassen for the first baseball game of the season.
Twins
Max Kepler to Sid Hartman: 'Not trying to hit home run'
Twins outfielder Max Kepler tells Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman that "I wasn't trying to hit a homer" when he smacked a walk-off blast to beat the Astros on Wednesday.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 36; evening rain posible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Reminder for pending storm - this is how not to drive: Massive pile-up on I-35 offers lessons
On Tues., Feb. 3, MnDOT cameras captured a multi-car pileup on I-35 south of Faribault.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Looking ahead to this weekend's storm
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
