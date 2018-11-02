More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Access Vikings: Cook expected to play in 'revenge game' Sunday
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to return to the field on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the team that he tore his ACL playing against last year.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'If guys can play, they play'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks about injuries and Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 36; clouds roll in, with passing shower possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Video shows woman fight driver before bus crash
Police say a brawl between a passenger and a bus driver was the cause of the bus plunging off a bridge in southwestern China.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of showers, high 45
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.