Afternoon forecast: 42; showers move in early afternoon, chance of wintry mix
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 42; chance of evening rain/snow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
High Schools
Paige Bueckers shows why she's a basketball phenom
The top high school basketball recruit in the nation, Paige Bueckers is hoping to extend the Hopkins Royals' two-year unbeaten streak before heading to UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.
Evening forecast: Low in the mid-20s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Michigan could redefine Democratic campaign
Michigan is the largest of six states with Democratic primaries on Tuesday, and it could redefine what has become a showdown between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.