Vikings
Access Vikings: Controversy and history surround facing the Jets
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about some of the hot topics of the week as the Vikings prepare for a trip to New York to face the Jets.
Vikings
Richardson: 'I've always appreciated the NFL'
Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson spoke candidly about his past and the circumstances surrounding his trade from the Jets and the Seahawks, admitting he's overcome personal battles and finds himself in a good place in Minnesota.
Vikings
Jets' ability to force turnovers, running game will challenge Vikings
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke to media about the upcoming game against the New York Jets and the challenges they present.
Vikings
Kearse: 'We were making it too serious'
Vikings defensive players Jayron Kearse and Anthony Barr were asked about where they view Minnesota's defense is at and how they've managed to improve since the beginning of the season.
Local
Outta Control: Hot new Minnesota State Fair foods
Take a look at some of the craziest new food offerings to land at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair.
