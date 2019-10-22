More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Access Vikings: Keeping Cousins even-keeled
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer believe Minnesota won't have too much trouble overcoming Kirk Cousins' former team on Thursday night.
Wolves
Robert Covington: 'I was skeptical' about seeing a therapist
The Wolves forward talked about how seeing a therapist, at the urging of coach Ryan Saunders, helped him.
Gophers
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan on how he played at Rutgers
Tanner Morgan talks about his performance in a 42-7 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Gophers
Flying high at Gophers men's basketball media day
Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez captured images of the players at Williams Arena.
Vikings
Kirk Cousins says he has 'gratitude' towards Washington
The Vikings quarterback anticipates experiencing some emotions when Minnesota faces Washington on Thursday.