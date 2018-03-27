More from Star Tribune
St. Peter, Minn., remembers devastating tornado 20 years later
Two people died and more than three dozen were injured in the massive storm — which, before hitting St. Peter, wiped out the tiny town of Comfrey.
Twins
Berrios: Pitches were right where I wanted
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says through interpreter Elvis Martinez that he could have pitched longer than three innings Tuesday, but he feels ready for the regular season.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 33 and clouds; run at 50 on Wednesday?
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Officers in La. fatal shooting won't be charged
Louisiana's attorney general ruled out criminal charges Tuesday against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man outside a convenience store.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 45
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
