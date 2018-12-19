More from Star Tribune
Access Vikings: Detroit will struggle against Minnesota
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the confusing scenarios of what needs to happen for the Vikings to make the playoffs or not, and discuss the problems the Detroit Lions are enduring in December.
'A lot of things have to happen' for Barr to stay with Vikings
Vikings linebacker and team captain Anthony Barr was just selected to go to the 2019 Pro Bowl, but despite the fact he's helped Minnesota's defense rank highly in the league and is a core player, he seems to have little interest in staying with the Vikings after becoming a free agent at the end of this season.
Griffen on winning Ed Block Courage Award: 'I'm just blessed to be here'
The Vikings selected defensive end Everson Griffen for the 2018 Ed Block Courage Award, which is given annually to one player from every team who displays the ability to overcome personal or professional challenges on and off the field.
Offense respects Stefanski, adapting well to change
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and quarterback Kirk Cousins say that interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has a calm demeanor and that there is potential for a lot of growth with him.
