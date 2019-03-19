More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Watch St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter jump out of an airplane
Mayor Melvin Carter and snowmobile racer Levi LaVallee dropped out of an airplane at 12,000 feet and parachuted to Harriet Island on Tuesday morning to announce Red Bull's Flugtag will come to St. Paul on Sept. 7.
Gophers
Gophers hockey coach Motzko on goaltender Robson's early departure
Bob Motzko held a news conference to review his first season as Gophers hockey coach at Mariucci Arena on Tuesday.
Local
Prairie Island Indian Community prepares for flooding
Flooding is an annual issue for the community as much of its reservation land sits within the floodplain.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 31; cloudy and calm night
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: Sunny with a high of 46
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast