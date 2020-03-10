More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
M Health Fairview providing drive-up testing for COVID-19
M Health Fairview is now providing an opportunity for patients to get tested for the coronavirus without entering the hospital. Patients call ahead for screening, then drive to one of four designated clinics for drive-up swabbing.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30, with a couple rain or snow showers possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 42; showers move in early afternoon, chance of wintry mix
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 42; chance of evening rain/snow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
High Schools
Paige Bueckers shows why she's a basketball phenom
The top high school basketball recruit in the nation, Paige Bueckers is hoping to extend the Hopkins Royals' two-year unbeaten streak before heading to UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.