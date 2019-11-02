More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Oturu gains strength through his faith and family
Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu, who grew up in Woodbury, attends his family's Nigerian church in St. Paul.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30; mainly cloudy and cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30; rain or snow shower possible in spots
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Noise at Arrowhead could cause penalties for Vikings
Minnesota is on the road in Kansas City in Week 9 and Vikings players shared their thoughts on playing the Chiefs and how they've prepared as they look to extend the winning streak to five games.