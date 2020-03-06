More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 56, plenty of sun, mild and breezy; even warmer tomorrow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Ride along as Minnesotan attempts rocket-sled speed record
Kurt Anderson of Orono, Minnesota has long had a dream of breaking the world speed record of the fastest rocket-powered vehicle to cross a frozen surface. The 60-year-old took to Manawa, Wisconsin's Frozen Bear Lake as part of the town's annual "Snodeo" on February 16, 2020 to try and surpass the current record of 247 mph, which has stood since 1981.
Morning forecast: 56, plenty of sun, mild and breezy; even warmer tomorrow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
21 on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
In making the announcement, Vice President Mike Pence urged older Americans to "use caution" in planning any cruise ship vacation.
Gophers
LaFontaine on how Notre Dame stacked up shots early on Gophers
Jack LaFontaine spoke Friday after the Gophers 1-0 loss to Notre Dame in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals