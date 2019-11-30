More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 2
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 2
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 26
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild wraps up Mikko Koivu's milestone night with shootout win over Stars
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 3-2 shootout win over the Stars Sunday.
Video
Evening forecast: Decreasing clouds, low 11
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Snow winds down, high 31; colder tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast