More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 29 with clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Unhappy legislators unleash tear gas during floor vote in Kosovo
Kosovo's opposition used tear gas to disrupt Wednesday's parliament vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro.
Nation
Nor'easter pushes up East Coast
The fourth nor'easter in three weeks pushed its way up the East Coast on Wednesday, the first full day of spring, with high winds and the potential for a foot or more of snow from West Virginia to New England.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Peeks of sun, high 41
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Charges filed against Minneapolis officer Noor
Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter in the July shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a decision that prosecutors said was delayed by some of the officer's colleagues' reluctance to testify.
