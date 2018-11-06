More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 28; cloudy and breezy with snow showers possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins: Coming to Minnesota 'has exceeded my expectations'
Quarterback Kirk Cousins says he's pleased with the Vikings, despite some concerns at the start of the season about all of the changes that were being made.
Vikings
Murray says Vikings have yet to put together complete game
Running back Latavius Murray knows the Vikings are dangerous, but believes there's always room for improvement when striving for perfection.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Rain tapers, high of 41
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Light rain will taper by afternoon, high of 41
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.