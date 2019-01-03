More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wild
Wild's offense takes off in rally over Maple Leafs
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild overcomes slow start in comeback win over Maple Leafs
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-3 win Thursday over the Maple Leafs.
Local
Bodycam footage shows man approaching officer with knife
County attorney says November shooting was justified because Travis Jordan had a weapon.
Vikings
Zimmer: Vikings team lacked nastiness
Vikings head coach said this year's team lacked the nastiness teams had in previous seasons and vows it will return next season.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 27; record warmth possible ahead
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.